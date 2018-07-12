Look: Zachary Levi As Shazam
Zachary Levi looks pretty BUFF as DC's Shazam.
Here's your first look at ZACHARY LEVI in costume in DC's "Shazam".
Our official first look at #ZacharyLevi and #JackDylanGrazer in DC's @shazammovie is here!⚡️There have been a few leaked photos from the set, but we have the exclusive first image from the actual film that comes out next year. The film is about orphaned 14-year-old Billy Batson, played by @asherangel, who can transform into a grown-up superhero (Levi) with an array of powers by saying the magic word. SHAZAM! is shown here on a soda run with fellow orphan Freddy Freeman (Grazer). Click the link in our bio for more details, and an explanation from the director about Levi's costume. #SHAZAMMovie --: Steve Wilkie/© DC Comics
A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on