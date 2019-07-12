Look: Woman Only Got Hit On Because She Looks Like Buzz Lightyear

To infinity and a DATE??!!

July 12, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A woman in Indiana thought her personal trainer was hitting on her when he asked for her number.  But it turns out he thought she looked like BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, and he texted her a picture where he Photoshopped her face onto a picture of Buzz.  So she tweeted the picture and the story, and now it's going viral.

Tags: 
Like
look
woman
gets
hit
on
looks
Buzz Lightyear
Courtney & Company