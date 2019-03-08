Look: Wearing Different Shoes

Have you ever worn two DIFFERENT shoes to work?

A reporter in Canada posted a photo the other day after he accidentally showed up to work wearing two different shoes.  Now other people are posting similar photos from when they did the same thing.

