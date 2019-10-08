Look: Unofficial Record For Not Blinking

How long can you NOT blink?

October 8, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
An actor in the Philippines may've set a world record by not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes, and three seconds. 

(NYPost.com)

