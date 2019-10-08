Look: Unofficial Record For Not Blinking
How long can you NOT blink?
October 8, 2019
Categories:
An actor in the Philippines may've set a world record by not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes, and three seconds.
Click Here to see more.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Oct
Beale Street Concert Series with Dr. Zhivegas The Streets of St. Charles
12 Oct
Arch Bark Gateway Arch Park Grounds
12 Oct
Join Paul Cook at Marcus Des Peres Cinema! Marcus Des Peres Theater
12 Oct
Brew in the Lou Lily Pond at Francis Park
19 Oct
Jill at the new Sugarfire location in Wentzville Sugarfire- Wentzville