Look: "Top Gun 2" Begins Filming
Check out a photo from the set of "Top Gun 2".
June 1, 2018
Tom Cruise posted a picture from the first day of filming the "Top Gun" sequel.
#Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018
