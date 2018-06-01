Look: "Top Gun 2" Begins Filming

Check out a photo from the set of "Top Gun 2".

June 1, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features

Tom Cruise posted a picture from the first day of filming the "Top Gun" sequel.

Tags: 
Y98
Top Gun 2
photo
look
begins
filming
Courtney & Company