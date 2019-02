Here's your first look at TOM HANKS as MR. ROGERS.

According to Mister Rogers, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in theaters November 22. #RandomActsOfKindnessDay #ABeautifulDayMovie | --: Lacey Terrell