Look: Taylor Swift Playing Scrabble
Check out Taylor Swift playing SCrabble with her mom.
October 22, 2018
Categories:
Taylor Swift took some time off from her Australian tour to play Scrabble with her mom.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 Nov
I ❤️ Food & Wine 2018 The Ritz Carlton
08 Nov
Food Fight 2018 The Majorette
09 Nov
PHOTOPALOOZA Creve Coeur Camera Superstore
17 Nov
Girls On The Run 5K Soldiers Memorial
31 Dec
NYE Live! St. Louis at Ballpark Village Ballpark Village