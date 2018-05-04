Look: Taylor Ham And French Toast Ice Cream
Would you eat ice cream with chunks of HAM in it?
An ice cream company called Windy Brow Farms just created an ice cream that's filled with big chunks of HAM. Every gallon has almost a pound of pork roll in it.
doesn't get much more Jersey than this! • Taylor Ham+French Toast ice cream debuts tomorrow as part of our 'Only In Jersey' collection! #taylorham #maplesyrup #icecream #jersey @petegenovese @FoodAddictors @nytfood @NewJerseyFood @Food52 @PeopleFood pic.twitter.com/Bp4yYORCKv— Windy Brow Farms (@WindyBrowFarms) April 21, 2018
The ice cream is also flavored with French toast and maple syrup because they realized if it was JUST ham ice cream it'd be, in their words, "gross."
