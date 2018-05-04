(Dreamstime)

Look: Taylor Ham And French Toast Ice Cream

Would you eat ice cream with chunks of HAM in it?

May 4, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Features

An ice cream company called Windy Brow Farms just created an ice cream that's filled with big chunks of HAM.  Every gallon has almost a pound of pork roll in it.

The ice cream is also flavored with French toast and maple syrup because they realized if it was JUST ham ice cream it'd be, in their words, "gross."

