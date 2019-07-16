Look: "Supergirl" Gets New Look
Supergirl is getting PANTS next season!
July 16, 2019
Melissa Benoist says that Supergirl will ditch the skirt in Season Five for some skin-covering pants.
The showrunner said, quote, "A lot of us were passionate about getting Supergirl into pants and out of the short skirt, and we felt like that would be a powerful move, and Melissa is really excited about it . . . We've been thinking about it for a while."
