Look: "Supergirl" Gets New Look

Supergirl is getting PANTS next season!

July 16, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Melissa Benoist says that Supergirl will ditch the skirt in Season Five for some skin-covering pants.

The showrunner said, quote, "A lot of us were passionate about getting Supergirl into pants and out of the short skirt, and we felt like that would be a powerful move, and Melissa is really excited about it . . . We've been thinking about it for a while."

