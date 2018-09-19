Look: Students Protest Against Public Speaking

Teenagers are rotesting against giving presentations in class because public speaking makes them anxious.

September 19, 2018
(Photo by Voyagerix/Dreamstime.com)

There's a movement on social media right now by teenagers to get their schools to stop making them give presentations in front of their class.  Why?  Because public speaking can make them anxious.

