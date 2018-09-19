Look: Students Protest Against Public Speaking

There's a movement on social media right now by teenagers to get their schools to stop making them give presentations in front of their class. Why? Because public speaking can make them anxious.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

stop forcing students

to present in front of the

class and give them a

choice not to



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — leen (@softedhearts) September 8, 2018

Click Here to see more.