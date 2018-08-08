Look: Store Already Has Christmas Stuff Up

Selfridges is a department store in London. And they just put up their CHRISTMAS STUFF which includes more than 140 days before December 25th.

(CNBC.com)

At least they showed more restraint than last year, when they put it up at the end of July.

Selfridges says they start so early because of DEMAND, and this is when England is getting the most visitors from overseas, so they want to buy Christmas stuff even though it's totally out of season.

Click Here to see more.