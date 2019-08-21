Look: "Spider-Man" May Be Out Of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man might not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore??!!

Spider-Man might be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of a financial dispute between Marvel and Sony.  Sony still has two "Spider-Man" movies in development with TOM HOLLAND.

