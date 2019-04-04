Look: Spend A Night In The Louvre Giveaway

Airbnb is running a contest where someone will get to spend the night at the Louvre in Paris, sleeping alongside the Mona Lisa.

What if you could enjoy an apéritif with Mona Lisa as your host, while you relax and unwind in her reimagined home in the Louvre?⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ This is your chance to make the world's most famous museum yours for a night on April 30th. Sleep under the iconic Pyramid and see what happens when the doors shut and the lights go out. ⁣ ⁣ For your chance to win a #NightAt the @museelouvre, tap the link in our bio.