Look: On The Set Of "Rambo 5"

Looks like Rambo is going to be a COWBOY??!!

October 3, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by HFPA/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"Rambo 5" just started filming, and this time John Rambo is a COWBOY??!!

... Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

 

Tags: 
Rambo 5
on
set
Sylvester Stallone
photo
look
Courtney & Company
Y98