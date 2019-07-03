Look: On The Set Of "Bill & Ted 3"

It looks like filming has begun for the THIRD "Bill & Ted" movie!

July 3, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The third "Bill & Ted" movie is in production, and we have photographic PROOF.

(JustJared.com)

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
look
Bill & Ted 3
on
the
set
Court & Company