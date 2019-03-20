Look: The "Sesame Street" Monster We Would Want To Be Stuck On A Deserted Island With

Yesterday, the "Sesame Street" Twitter account asked which monster you'd want to be stuck on a deserted island with: Grover, Oscar, Cookie Monster, or Elmo.

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? -- pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

We may never know the results of the poll, but they got some interesting answers.

A lot of people chose Grover, because he's also SUPER GROVER. But that's kind of a cheat. Because if Super Grover is part of the equation, you wouldn't be stuck on the island, because he could just fly you both off.

You'd probably crash when you landed, but that's a small price to pay.

Others chose Grover because of his enthusiasm and can-do attitude.

Oscar got some votes for being the least annoying of the four. He's also a survivor, because he lives in a trash can . . . and he'd be the least likely to NAG

People who chose Cookie Monster figured he'd have cookies with him . . . or at least crumbs that could be picked out of his fur.

Still others chose Elmo because he'd be the easiest to KILL AND EAT. And one person pointed out that his bright red fur would make a great signal flag.