Look: Ryan Reynolds Sends Gifts To Man Who Hijacks "Avengers: Endgame" Website

Ryan Reynolds sent some cool gifts to a guy who hijacked two "Avengers: Endgame" web domains and redirected them to the "Deadpool" site. And now the guy is trying to trade those gifts for tickets to the "Avengers" premiere.

Holy crap! There's stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They're from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!! pic.twitter.com/3l1RXGMmF1 — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018