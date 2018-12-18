Look: Ryan Reynolds Sends Gifts To Man Who Hijacks "Avengers: Endgame" Website

Ryan Reynolds sent a gift to the guy who directed "Avengers" domain names to the "Deadpool" website.

December 18, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ryan Reynolds sent some cool gifts to a guy who hijacked two "Avengers: Endgame" web domains and redirected them to the "Deadpool" site.  And now the guy is trying to trade those gifts for tickets to the "Avengers" premiere.

