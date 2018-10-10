Look: Ruby Rose As Batwoman

Here's Ruby Rose as the new BATWOMAN.

October 10, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Here's your first look at Ruby Rose as the CW's Batwoman.

--❤️First look❤️-- -- Crossover event -- December 9 at 8pm ET

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

