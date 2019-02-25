Look: The Rock At 15

Check out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was just 15-years-old.

At 15, THE ROCK was 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and had a "pornstache".  He says his classmates thought he was an undercover cop and, quote, "all the lovely ladies stayed far away from me."

