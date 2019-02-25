Look: The Rock At 15

At 15, THE ROCK was 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and had a "pornstache". He says his classmates thought he was an undercover cop and, quote, "all the lovely ladies stayed far away from me."

------ Nice trip down memory lane. And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6’4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me ------‍♂️ https://t.co/P0m71Bo487 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2019