Look: Robert Pattinson Might Be The Next "Batman"

May 17, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
There have been rumors about Robert Pattinson possibly being the next Batman for months, and now he's reportedly the FRONTRUNNER for the gig.

The "Hollywood Reporter" says Robert is a "top contender," but it's unclear if there's an offer on the table.  It's also unclear who else is on the short list. 

Other rumored contenders have included Armie Hammer, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. 

