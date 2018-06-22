Look: Remembering Koko The Gorilla
Sadly, Koko, the gorilla who could SIGN, passed away earlier this week.
Koko, the gorilla who became fluent in American Sign Language, has passed away at the age of 46.
The Gorilla Foundation is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Koko. Koko — the gorilla known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language, and as the primary ambassador for her endangered species — passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46. Koko touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas and an icon for interspecies communication and empathy. She was beloved and will be deeply missed. For more information please visit our website. #kokolove
And here's a tribute to Koko from Betty White.
I treasure every minute we spent together #koko pic.twitter.com/KJjkuj3aah— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) June 22, 2018