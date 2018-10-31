Look: "Rehire James Gunn" Billboard

Fans have created BILLBOARDS asking Disney to REHIRE director James Gunn for "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

A group of fans put up Billboards outside the Disney parks in California and Florida, asking them to re-hire JAMES GUNN for "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3". 

How cool is this?! The #GuardiansFamily raised money and worked hard to put up this billboard to get @disney and @marvelstudios to do the right thing and #RehireJamesGunn. I gave some money, but there was a core team who did all of the work. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen! @jamesgunn we love you!

