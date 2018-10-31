Look: "Red Dead Redemption 2" Has Monster Opening Weekend
"Red Dead Redemption 2" had the biggest opening weekend in entertainment history??!!
October 31, 2018
The video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" made $725 million from Friday to Sunday, which is the biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment. It even beat "Avengers: Infinity War", which made $640 million in its opening weekend earlier this year.
"Grand Theft Auto 5" made $1 BILLION worldwide in its first three days. But it came out on a TUESDAY, which allowed "Red Dead Redemption" to capture the WEEKEND record. Both are made by the same company, Rockstar Games.
