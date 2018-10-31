Look: "Red Dead Redemption 2" Has Monster Opening Weekend

The video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" made $725 million from Friday to Sunday, which is the biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment. It even beat "Avengers: Infinity War", which made $640 million in its opening weekend earlier this year.

"Grand Theft Auto 5" made $1 BILLION worldwide in its first three days. But it came out on a TUESDAY, which allowed "Red Dead Redemption" to capture the WEEKEND record. Both are made by the same company, Rockstar Games.

Click Here to see more.