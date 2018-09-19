Look: Rams Now Odds-On Favorite To Win the Super Bowl

September 19, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Are the Patriots slipping?  They're no longer the favorite to win the Super Bowl.  They're now second to the RAMS.

Here is the entire list…

1. Rams 9/2
2. Patriots 6/1
3. Jaguars 8/1
4. Vikings 10/1
5. Chiefs 12/1
6. Packers 12/1
7. Falcons 14/1
8. Saints 14/1
9. Eagles 16/1
10. Chargers 18/1
11. Steelers 20/1
12. Bengals 20/1
13. Ravens 30/1
14. Titans 30/1
15. Broncos 30/1
16. Panthers 40/1
17. Texans 40/1
18. Dolphins 40/1
19. Buccaneers 40/1
20. Bears 50/1
21. Cowboys 50/1
22. Colts 60/1
23. 49ers 60/1
24. Redskins 80/1
25. Giants 80/1
26. Seahawks 100/1
27. Raiders 100/1
28. Browns 100/1
29. Jets 200/1
30. Lions 200/1
31. Cardinals 1000/1
32. Bills 2000/1

