Look: "President" Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a picture of himself playing the president in "Kung Fury", a full-length version of the short film of the same name.

I met David more than 4 years ago, when he showed me his short “Kung Fury” & I laughed my ass off & told him if he ever made it a feature, I was in. Now we are having a great time together shooting the feature. His vision & persistence inspires me. I hope it inspires all of you. pic.twitter.com/RfjyC3ml9r