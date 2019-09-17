Look: "President" Schwarzenegger

Here's Arnold Schwarzenegger as the PRESIDENT in a new movie.

September 17, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a picture of himself playing the president in "Kung Fury", a full-length version of the short film of the same name.

