Look: Possible "Rush Hour 4" Tease
If Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker get togehter for a photo, does it mean there's a "Rush Hour 4" in the works?
April 8, 2019
Are JACKIE CHAN and CHRIS TUCKER teasing a "Rush Hour 4"?
