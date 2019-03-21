Look: The Possible Next He-Man

Here's the guy who just might be the NEW He-Man.

March 21, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Admedia, Inc.)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Check out the guy who's in talks to be the next He-Man.  His name is Noah Centineo.

@calvinklein by @_glen_luchford #mycalvins

A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on

Tags: 
Y98
Next
possible
He-Man
Courtney & Company
look