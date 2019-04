The 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught on fire around 7:00 P.M. Paris time last night, and it took 400 firefighters hours to get it under control. Fortunately, the main structure and a lot of the church's artifacts were saved, but its famous spire collapsed and its roof was totally burned.

(Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

