Look: Nintendo Game Boy Turns 30

August 1, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
The Nintendo Game Boy turned 30 yesterday. 

Over 1,000 Game Boy games were released between 1989 and 2001.  And someone just put together a list of the 30 BEST GAMES.  Here are the highlights...

1.  "Tetris", 1989. 

2.  "Pokémon", 1996. 

3.  "Super Mario Land 2", 1992.

4.  "Wario Land 3", 2000.

5.  "Super Mario Brothers Deluxe", 2000.

On this day in 1989 the original #GameBoy system released in North America, placing exciting Nintendo games right into the palm of your hand! Here’s to 30 years of playing with PORTABLE POWER!

