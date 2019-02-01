Look: Nick Jonas As The Next "Batman"?
Looks like people want Nick Jonas to be the next BATMAN.
In case you haven't heard, Ben Affleck has decided he's done playing Batman. So the field is open, and there might already be a taker.
A website called Hypebeast posed the question on its Instagram page: Who should be the next Dark Knight? And NICK JONAS answered the call. He said, quote, "First name Nick. Last name Jonas."
It's hard to tell if he was serious, but at 26, a lot of people might think he's too young and possibly even too PRETTY. But I doubt that anyone's going to say he lacks the physique.
#hypeflix: @benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight? Photo: Warner Bros
