Look: Nick Jonas As The Next "Batman"?

In case you haven't heard, Ben Affleck has decided he's done playing Batman. So the field is open, and there might already be a taker.

A website called Hypebeast posed the question on its Instagram page: Who should be the next Dark Knight? And NICK JONAS answered the call. He said, quote, "First name Nick. Last name Jonas."

It's hard to tell if he was serious, but at 26, a lot of people might think he's too young and possibly even too PRETTY. But I doubt that anyone's going to say he lacks the physique.