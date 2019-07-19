Look: "Nash Bridges" Reboot

"Nash Bridges" is coming back with original star DON JOHNSON. There'll be a two-hour special on the USA Network, and if it does well enough, a series will follow. The original ran on CBS for six seasons, from 1996 to 2001.

In case you're wondering, Nash is still running San Francisco's Special Investigation Unit, but while the world has changed, he hasn't. There's no word if CHEECH MARIN or anyone else from the original cast is coming back.

