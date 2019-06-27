Look: The MCU Movies Add Up To A Run-time Of 3,000 Minutes
The Marvel movies actually love US 3,000!
June 27, 2019
If you add up the run-times of the 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the grand total is a neat 3,000 minutes.
And that probably WAS intentional because of the memorable line in "Avengers: Endgame", quote, "I love you 3,000."
Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. “I love you 3000”. Can’t cope... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/A6nj6bGaNd— Ash (@AshBoio) May 2, 2019