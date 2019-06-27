Look: The MCU Movies Add Up To A Run-time Of 3,000 Minutes

The Marvel movies actually love US 3,000!

June 27, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

If you add up the run-times of the 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the grand total is a neat 3,000 minutes.

And that probably WAS intentional because of the memorable line in "Avengers: Endgame", quote, "I love you 3,000."

 

