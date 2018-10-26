Look: The McRib Returns

Look what's coming back to McDonald's on October 29th...

October 26, 2018
McDonald's just announced that the MCRIB is back next week at more than 9,000 of their stores.  It's been gone since last November.

They didn't say how long it'll be back for, just that it's going to be a "limited time." 

