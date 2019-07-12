Look: Mattel's David Bowie Barbie
Mattel has released a Barbie dressed up like Ziggy Stardust to commemorate the anniversary of the song "Space Oddity" which was released in the U.K. 50 years ago yesterday.
She's $50, and if you can't find her at a local store, you can order her from Mattel's website.
Musician ⚡️Artist ⚡Icon ⚡️Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie ----, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars!