Look: Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like Data From "Star Trek: The Next Generation"
Check out how much Look: Mark Zuckerberg looks like Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation".
August 1, 2018
Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" may not like being compared to Mark Zuckerberg, but man, the similarities are there...
Mark Zuckerberg’s manner has always reminded me of someone, but I could never quite grasp hold of it.— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) April 10, 2018
Just now it hit me, watching him testify about data. pic.twitter.com/4Zs2eGlsHD