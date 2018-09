Mark Hamill looks a lot like Gandalf in the History Channel series "Knightfall".

Wish I could reveal more about playing #InitiateMasterTALUS on @KnightfallShow but @tom_cullen & I are sworn to secrecy punishable by a gruesome 14th Century death. ☠️ #TellUsTalus @history @tvinsider (link to article in bio)