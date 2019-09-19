Look: Man Grows Horn After Head Bump
A guy grew a HORN after getting his head bumped??!!
September 19, 2019
Categories:
A guy in India bumped his head and somehow that caused him to grow a four-inch HORN.
Click Here to see more.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Sep
39th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest Belleville Public Square
20 Sep
The 47th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race! Forest Park
22 Sep
Bacon & BrunchFest at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village
28 Sep
Kennelwood Pet Resort & Pedal The Cause! Chesterfield Amphitheater
04 Oct
INSPIRE FASHION SHOW Ameristar Casino