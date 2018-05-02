(Dreamstime)

Look: Lucasfilms Congratulates "Avengers: Infinity War"

The team behind "Star Wars" gives props to the team behind "The Avengers" for breaking box office records.

May 2, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg had a history of congratulating each other when one of their movies overtook the other guy's.  So Lucasfilm carried on that tradition by congratulating the new "Avengers" for breaking the box office record set by "The Force Awakens".

