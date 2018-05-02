Look: Lucasfilms Congratulates "Avengers: Infinity War"

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg had a history of congratulating each other when one of their movies overtook the other guy's. So Lucasfilm carried on that tradition by congratulating the new "Avengers" for breaking the box office record set by "The Force Awakens".

-- Lucasfilm’s Kathy Kennedy continues the tradition that began between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who sent letters to congratulate the other on breaking their previous record#StarWars #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/tpaaaKE9I7 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 1, 2018