Look: Longest Walkable Suspinsion Bridge In America
Check out the LONGEST walkable suspinsion bridge in the U.S.
May 2, 2019
The longest walkable suspension bridge in the U.S. is opening in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in a few weeks. It's 680 feet long and 140 feet in the air.
WHOA -- The longest suspension bridge is near completion in Gatlinburg and opening in a few weeks! Just look at the stunning view of the Smokies! ⛰️— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 1, 2019
By a show of hands, who would go across this bridge? https://t.co/GhDilfV2j7 pic.twitter.com/5HkpU9FwLU