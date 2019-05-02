Look: Longest Walkable Suspinsion Bridge In America

Check out the LONGEST walkable suspinsion bridge in the U.S.

May 2, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

The longest walkable suspension bridge in the U.S. is opening in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in a few weeks.  It's 680 feet long and 140 feet in the air. 

