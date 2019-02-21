Look: Lea Thompson To Return To "Howard The Duck"
After 33 years, Lea Thompson is returning to "Howard the Duck"??!!
Lea Thompson is returning to the new, animated "Howard the Duck" series that KEVIN SMITH is producing for Hulu.
Smith didn't reveal her character, but he did say she's NOT playing the part of Beverly Switzler, like she did in the movie.
Last week @hulu announced a deal to carry four new @marvel animated shows: #Modok, #HitMonkey, #TigraAndDazzler and #HowardTheDuck! This is fantastic news to me as a fan, but as a professional, it’s quacking me up because THEY HIRED ME TO WRITE IT! Mercifully, they hired the great #DaveWillis to write it too, so we might have a successful show! Dave and I are going Full-Gerber on Howard: Beverly, Bong and the entire cast of characters that made this fowl legend fly! I saw tests for Hit Monkey and M.O.D.O.K. already and holy duck, are they astounding! Like, legit next level shit! So Dave and I have our work cut out for us. But since Dave’s the cartoon genius behind #meatwad and the #aquateenhungerforce, Howard is in some fine feathered fingers! Thank you to #jephloeb and the #marveltelevision folks who egged me on, #hulu for the home, and #stevegerber and #valmayerik for not only an amazing character, but also the eventual job for me your work provided! I can’t spoil where we’re going, but I can tell you this: I already asked movie-Howard heroine @lea_thompson to lend us her vocal Quack Fu in a to-be-revealed-later role! And she did NOT say no! The duck versions of @jayandsilentbob come courtesy of @jeremysimser! #KevinSmith #davewillis #howardtheduckmovie #marvel
