Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a double. His name is Abdul Salam Maftoon. He's a wedding singer in Afghanistan, and he's currently competing on "Afghan Star", which is their version of "American Idol".

WHY DOES SALAM MAFTOON LOOK LIKE JUSTIN TRUDEAU IM DYINFBSHAB pic.twitter.com/oegsGaFqR3 — bahar (@baharfirooz) January 11, 2019