Look: "Jurassic Park" Child Actress Now A Grown Up
Little Ariana Richards from the original "Jurassic Park" isn't so little anymore.
June 22, 2018
Here's what Ariana Richards, who starred as a child as Lex Murphy in the ORIGINAL "Jurassic Park", looks like TODAY (along with her THEN co-star Jeff Goldblum)...
Oh Jeff @JeffGoldblum, what a spectacular moment it was to see you at the Premiere after a quarter of a century!! It just melted my heart! My husband @MarkAaronBolton and I loved chatting with you and your beautiful wife #EmilieLivingston about our toddlers. @Amblin @UniStudios @ledoctor #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom #Premiere #JurassicWorld #JurassicPark25 #JurassicPark
