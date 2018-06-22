Look: "Jurassic Park" Child Actress Now A Grown Up

Little Ariana Richards from the original "Jurassic Park" isn't so little anymore.

June 22, 2018
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Here's what Ariana Richards, who starred as a child as Lex Murphy in the ORIGINAL "Jurassic Park", looks like TODAY (along with her THEN co-star Jeff Goldblum)...

Oh Jeff @JeffGoldblum, what a spectacular moment it was to see you at the Premiere after a quarter of a century!! It just melted my heart! My husband @MarkAaronBolton and I loved chatting with you and your beautiful wife #EmilieLivingston about our toddlers. @Amblin @UniStudios @ledoctor #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom #Premiere #JurassicWorld #JurassicPark25 #JurassicPark

A post shared by Ariana Richards (@arianarichards) on

