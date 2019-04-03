Look: "Joker" Movie Poster

Here's the movie poster for the NEW "Joker" movie.

April 3, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here's the first poster for the Joaquin Phoenix "Joker" movie.

Regram from @toddphillips1: Teaser trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie

A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) on

Tags: 
look
Courtney & Company
Joker
Movie
poster
Y98