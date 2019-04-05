Look: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Their Children

JOHN LEGEND and CHRISSY TEIGEN got matching tattoos to honor each other and their kids. John's says "Chrissy – Luna – Miles," and Chrissy's says, "John - Luna - Miles."

hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh) Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!