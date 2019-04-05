Look: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Their Children
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen now have matching tattoos of their kids' names.
April 5, 2019
JOHN LEGEND and CHRISSY TEIGEN got matching tattoos to honor each other and their kids. John's says "Chrissy – Luna – Miles," and Chrissy's says, "John - Luna - Miles."
hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh) Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!