Look: John Goodman In "The Righteous Gemstones"

In addition to "The Conners" on ABC, John Goodman also has a lead role in an upcoming HBO comedy called "The Righteous Gemstones".

It's a show about, quote, "a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ." John plays the patriarch of the family, and DANNY MCBRIDE is one of his kids. Danny also created and directed the show. There's no word yet on an airdate.