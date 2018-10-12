Look: John Cena's New Hair
John Cena really DOESN'T look like John Cena with his new HAIR.
October 12, 2018
The Internet is having fun with John Cena's new, grown-out hairdo. Even John himself had jokes.
John Cena with hair is looking like Johnny Cage -- pic.twitter.com/HmSOBI4fYy— Kompetitor (@TheKompetitor) October 6, 2018
Bruh john cena with hair looks like mark wahlberg ---- pic.twitter.com/xCtlPBcYO3— yo (@uzislittletoe) October 6, 2018
John Cena arriving at #WWESSD with his new hair pic.twitter.com/xQ7BSax6il— Jesus (@IAmJesusIcho) October 6, 2018
Thank you ---- #WWESSD @WWE @WWEUniverse for an amazing evening. Thank you @JCLayfield for the grooming tips. Thank you ---- @EyeOfJackieChan for the --⚡️!— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 6, 2018