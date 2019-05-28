Look: Jason Momoa From The Set Of "Game Of Thrones"

Here's a look at Jason Momoa from when he started out on "Game of Thrones".

May 28, 2019
Jason Momoa posted a pic from the early days of filming "Game of Thrones".  He says he was "too broke to go home," so he basically lived out of a rented van.

So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff -- While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.

