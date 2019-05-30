Look: Jar Jar Binks Full Back Tattoo

A guy in Maine is going viral after his wife tweeted a picture of his FULL BACK TATTOO of Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars". And he just did an interview where he clarified that even though he has that tattoo, quote, "For the record, I don't live with my parents. I am married. I have had sex multiple times. I have friends. I have a job. I do go outside. I know that 'Star Wars' isn't real."

Back tattoos are dope because you’re in a lot of pain for four hours, then you have something you’ll see maybe three more times in your life — Yassir Lester (@Yassir_Lester) May 19, 2019