Look: Jar Jar Binks Full Back Tattoo

Why would you get a FULL BACK TATTOO of Jar Jar Binks??!!

May 30, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by George Best/Getty Images)

A guy in Maine is going viral after his wife tweeted a picture of his FULL BACK TATTOO of Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars".  And he just did an interview where he clarified that even though he has that tattoo, quote, "For the record, I don't live with my parents.  I am married.  I have had sex multiple times.  I have friends.  I have a job.  I do go outside.  I know that 'Star Wars' isn't real."

