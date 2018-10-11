Look: Hurricane Michael's "Skull"
Why is there a SKULL in the center of Hurricane Michael on satellite images?
October 11, 2018
Hurricane Michael is a SERIOUS category four hurricane that's wreaking havoc on Florida right now. So I'm not sure we needed more proof of just how EVIL it is, but here you go.
Some satellite images of the hurricane make it look like there's a SKULL in the center.
#Michael has that 'skull' appearance on IR satellite this morning as the eye is beginning to clear out through the CDO. pic.twitter.com/F5lZxfspK0— Jim Dickey (@WxDickey) October 9, 2018