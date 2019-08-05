Look: "Hobbs & Shaw" Plot Hole

In "Hobbs & Shaw", Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby play brother and sister, and they're shown as kids together in flashbacks. Which is ridiculous, since they're actually 21 years apart in real life. He's 52, she's 31.

as a #FastAndFurious fanboy, i can suspend my disbelief. 20 mile long runways & cybernetic superhumans: a-ok in my book. but in #HobbsAndShaw, they really expect us to believe Vanessa Kirby & Jason Statham are around the same age?? no way, josé! that is where i draw the line!! — Jerson David Ambion (@jersonORdavid) August 2, 2019