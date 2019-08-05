Look: "Hobbs & Shaw" Plot Hole

There's a pretty big, and pretty funny, plot hole in "Hobbs & Shaw".

August 5, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

In "Hobbs & Shaw", Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby play brother and sister, and they're shown as kids together in flashbacks.  Which is ridiculous, since they're actually 21 years apart in real life.  He's 52, she's 31.

Tags: 
Y98
Hobbs & Shaw
plot
hole
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events